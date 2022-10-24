 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Martine McCutcheon to return with first album in 5 years

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Martine McCutcheon to return with first album in 5 years
Martine McCutcheon to return with first album in 5 years

Martine McCutcheon is all set to make a  music comeback with her first album in 5 years.

The actress and singer's last record, 2017's Lost and Found, reached number 17 in the UK chart, and Martine is relishing putting together a follow-up.

However, recently she has teamed up with her singer-songwriter husband Jack McManus for a track on the Fisherman's Friend One and All film soundtrack and the creative juices are flowing once again.

In an exclusive interview, she says: "We’ve literally just started writing new material and writing new music.

"I love such a mixture of music and the arts, and I’d just like to reflect that on the album. I love pop classics. The last album I did was more rocky and a little bit darker .”

"I just want to do what I love, which is a real mixture, singing songs that need a voice to sing them, beautiful lyrics, beautiful melodies, gorgeous production. I just want to do great songs and we’ll see what they end up being.”

She went on to add, “I definitely want to perform in front of live audiences again. This full on project of the album will probably be taking up a lot of this year."

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry reveals how he charmed Julia Roberts to guest star in ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry reveals how he charmed Julia Roberts to guest star in ‘Friends’

Lewis Hamilton says Brad Pitt starrer F1 film will pull at heartstrings of all fans

Lewis Hamilton says Brad Pitt starrer F1 film will pull at heartstrings of all fans
Expert quotes Prince Harry to defend 'The Crown'

Expert quotes Prince Harry to defend 'The Crown'
Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’

Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’
Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacts to Kanye West antisemitic comments

Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacts to Kanye West antisemitic comments

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry's name to influence others?

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry's name to influence others?
Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization

Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization
Katie Price to make singing comeback with X Factor star

Katie Price to make singing comeback with X Factor star
Johnny Depp teases UK tour with Hollywood Vampires for next summer

Johnny Depp teases UK tour with Hollywood Vampires for next summer
Queen’s dresser didn’t show up for Meghan’s fitting, causing 'dissent in ranks’

Queen’s dresser didn’t show up for Meghan’s fitting, causing 'dissent in ranks’
Kim Kardashian slammed for failing to criticize Kanye West over antisemitism

Kim Kardashian slammed for failing to criticize Kanye West over antisemitism

Netlfix may roll out 'fingerprints' to end password sharing: Report

Netlfix may roll out 'fingerprints' to end password sharing: Report