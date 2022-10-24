 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber cuts a typically stylish figure as she joins husband Justin for lunch

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Hailey Bieber showed off her stellar style while grabbing a bite to eat with her Canadian pop star husband Justin on Sunday. 

Hailey and Justin set couple goals as they appeared in high spirits with their friend Justine Skye in Beverly Hills.

Supermodel Hailey, 25, left onlookers stunned as she put on a leggy display in a pair of tiny denim shorts, setting pulses racing in the sizzling outfit.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Kendall Jenner's pal added a black crop top shirt that showed off a sliver of her toned tummy while spending time with her life partner.

Her beau, 28, donned a gray hoodie with black lettering surrounded by a yellow background on the chest of the jacket.

Justin and Hailey have been able to spend a lot together in recent weeks because the pop superstar put his Justice World Tour on pause. 

More From Entertainment:

Protestors smash cake in King Charles III's face in latest stunt

Protestors smash cake in King Charles III's face in latest stunt
Prince Harry plotting against King Charles III?

Prince Harry plotting against King Charles III?
Netflix new releases: full list from October 24th-30th

Netflix new releases: full list from October 24th-30th
Amanda Kloots opens up about her grief: ‘Elvis has begun asking 'where his dad is’

Amanda Kloots opens up about her grief: ‘Elvis has begun asking 'where his dad is’
Matthew Perry reveals how he charmed Julia Roberts to guest star in ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry reveals how he charmed Julia Roberts to guest star in ‘Friends’

Martine McCutcheon to return with first album in 5 years

Martine McCutcheon to return with first album in 5 years
Lewis Hamilton says Brad Pitt starrer F1 film will pull at heartstrings of all fans

Lewis Hamilton says Brad Pitt starrer F1 film will pull at heartstrings of all fans
Expert quotes Prince Harry to defend 'The Crown'

Expert quotes Prince Harry to defend 'The Crown'
Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’

Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’
Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacts to Kanye West antisemitic comments

Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacts to Kanye West antisemitic comments

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry's name to influence others?

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry's name to influence others?
Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization

Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization