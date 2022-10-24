Hailey Bieber cuts a typically stylish figure as she joins husband Justin for lunch

Hailey Bieber showed off her stellar style while grabbing a bite to eat with her Canadian pop star husband Justin on Sunday.

Hailey and Justin set couple goals as they appeared in high spirits with their friend Justine Skye in Beverly Hills.

Supermodel Hailey, 25, left onlookers stunned as she put on a leggy display in a pair of tiny denim shorts, setting pulses racing in the sizzling outfit.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Kendall Jenner's pal added a black crop top shirt that showed off a sliver of her toned tummy while spending time with her life partner.

Her beau, 28, donned a gray hoodie with black lettering surrounded by a yellow background on the chest of the jacket.

Justin and Hailey have been able to spend a lot together in recent weeks because the pop superstar put his Justice World Tour on pause.