Monday Oct 24 2022
Reese Witherspoon sends out sweet birthday message as son Deacon turns 19

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Reese Witherspoon sent out a sweet birthday message to her son Deacon, who turned 19 on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram the first of the 46-year-old performer's images showed her second child smiling as he posed for a photo, and she followed it up with a snap that had been taken during his early years.

The Academy Award-winning performer shares her son, who recently appeared in the third season of Never Have I Ever, with her former husband, Ryan Phillippe, whom she divorced in 2007.

The 46-year-old Legally Blonde star also penned a short message in her post's caption where she wrote that she was sending 'big birthday love' to Deacon, who has been making strides as a singer and music producer.

The Election star described her son, who released his debut EP this past August, as 'the guy who possesses the most joyful energy, endless drive, ambition and talent.'

She concluded her message by writing that she 'could not be more PROUD of you.. I love you, D!' 


