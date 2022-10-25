 
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
King Charles admits he has 'spoiled' Princess Charlotte, always wanted granddaughter

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

King Charles admitted he always wanted a granddaughter to spoil.

Speaking fondly about Princess Charlotte during a visit to Pounbury, days after she was born, the monarch expressed his desire to have a girl in the family.

He said: "She is beautiful. I was hoping for a granddaughter - someone to look after me when I am very old."

Charles added that he "intends to spoil" her rotten.

Earlier, speaking to US Weekly, a source close to Prince William and Kate Middleton admitted Charlotte is 'bright as a button.'

“Charlotte is sharp and bright as a button,” the source told Us Weekly. “She is top of her class at reading. She actually enjoys doing homework.”

She also “loves acrobats and is very into the arts and acting,” the source told Us Weekly. “Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance!”

