Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter Blue Ivy bids HUGE sum for diamond earrings

Blue Ivy, 10, attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, organised by Tina Knowles, with parents Beyoncé and JAY-Z on October 22nd, 2022.



During the event, the 10-year-old stood up to bid over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, which grandmother and host of the event Tina Knowles was wearing that night, per PEOPLE.



The earrings were previously owned by the Formation hitmaker.

In a video circulating on Instagram, Keke Palmer was announcing the bids and as it was about to be sold, Blue enthusiastically waved her paddle to make her bid while her parents looked on. The young girl was seen wearing a royal blue, feathery frock with a pair of black sunglasses.

Recorded by Quinta Brunson, the actress and comedian was heard exclaiming “Blue” as she laughed in excitement. “She’s so rich,” she added.

Eventually, Blue Ivy was outbid by the founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez and husband Melvin, who bid $105,000 on the earrings, the outlet reported.

Previously, Blue went in a bidding war with Tyler Perry for an art piece for $20,000. After the event, Perry revealed what it was like to go up against the eldest child of JAY-Z and Beyoncé on an episode of Today.

"Somebody else was bidding against me. I didn't know who it was," he told Hoda Kotb. "I look over and it's her. She's taking the paddle out of Jay's hand and Beyoncé's hand and she's bidding."

He continued, "I'm like, this kid's not outbidding me today. You gonna learn today, little girl. I'm getting this painting. But JAY-Z actually pretended to pull it out of her hand and stop her bidding. But it was for charity so it was for a great cause."