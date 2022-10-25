Petition to force Adidas to end partnership with Kanye West reaches 165K

 
Adidas is under fire for not terminating its longstanding partnership with Kanye West despite his open declaration of war against Jews.

The pressure on the sportswear giant to drop Ye grew following the display of racial banners over a Los Angeles freeway over the weekend.

After the brand failed to cut ties with the rapper, the British NGO Campaign Against Antisemitism began an online petition asking the fashion line to end the deal with West.

“We, the undersigned, call on Adidas to end its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, due to his repeated antisemitic outbursts,” the description the site read.

“By continuing to align itself with a public figure who has revealed himself to be a virulent antisemite, Adidas would be demonstrating that it does not care about racism against Jews,” it added.

It went on to add a past statement of Ye “The thing about me and Adidas is like, I can literally say anti-semitic (expletive), and they can’t drop me. I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?”

“Adidas must answer Ye’s question,” the petition demanded. “It must denounce antisemitism and end its partnership with Ye.”

Ever since the rapper got his social media accounts suspended for tweeting that he was “going death con 3” on Jews, several celebrities have called him out over his insensitive remarks including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer and more.

Up till now, CAA, Balenciaga, and JPMorgan Chase have severed ties with West, however, Adidas not only failed to comment on the situation but announced release dates for the new line of Yeezy sneakers as per the Washington Post.


