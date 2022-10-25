 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

'Commoner' Kate Middleton married William under 'absolutely fundamental' plan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Kate Middleton was given ample time to adjust into the royal family under Prince William's strategic move, says expert.

The Princess of Wales, who waited for 10 years before she could marry William, was famously branded 'Waity Katie' by public.

However, royal author Katie Nicholl believes the decision to drag the relationship was 'fundamental' for the future Queen.

“Marrying into the royal family may look easy, it may look like a wonderful life of round-the-clock staff,” she said. However, “The reality is, it’s really tough.”

“I think you look to the new Princess of Wales because she married as a commoner and is the first commoner in hundreds of years to marry a future king,” she told Fox News Digital. “And she has made a remarkable success of that role.”

“It gave Kate the time to … really understand what royal life was going to be like and actually [decide] if it was what she wanted,” Nicholl commoner.

“So, I think that 10-year courtship was absolutely fundamental," she established.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith hosts special screening of ‘Emancipation’ for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more

Will Smith hosts special screening of ‘Emancipation’ for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more

Taylor Swift drops music video ‘Bejeweled’, fans find easter eggs

Taylor Swift drops music video ‘Bejeweled’, fans find easter eggs
Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'

Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'
Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’

Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’
Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’

Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’
Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows

Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows
Kylie Jenner a laughing stock after branding herself 'Naturally gorgeous'

Kylie Jenner a laughing stock after branding herself 'Naturally gorgeous'
Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak

Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak
Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent

Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent
After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West

After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West
King Charles III appoints Rishi Sunak as UK PM in historic move

King Charles III appoints Rishi Sunak as UK PM in historic move