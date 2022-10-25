Kylie Jenner a laughing stock after branding herself 'Naturally gorgeous'

Kylie Jenner laughing stock after branding herself 'Naturally gorgeous'

Kylie Jenner made a claim of being “Naturally gorgeous’ and doesn’t “need much” makeup, but fans suggest otherwise.

The socialite, 25, recently took to Instagram to flaunt her minimalistic make-up look, courtesy of her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.

With perfectly done eyebrows, soft nude lips, and subtly tinted cheeks Kylie made several poses for the selfie-style video, for her Instagram story, which was later captured by The Shade Room.

“This glam is something else,” the Kardashians star said to the camera while taking a close up angle to show the details of her face, followed by a flirtatious wink.

“I barely did anything,” an off-camera Tejada interjected, making Jenner to reply, “Yeah, and it’s really, really (expletive) pretty. ‘Cause I don’t need much, Ariel.”

Tejada agreed, saying, "Cause you’re naturally gorgeous," adding to that Jenner said, : “I’m naturally…” but the video was cut off in the middle of the sentence.

As soon as the video went viral netizens had a field day in the comment section, and followers finished her sentence by writing things like, "It’s the emphasis on NATURALLY for me……”

Most of them pointed out that the reality star’s facial features and body shape have changed drastically every passing year.

“Naturally is the new word for cosmetically/surgically enhanced,” one critic remarked, as another trolled, “Naturally went to the plastic surgeon like every other female in family.

“Natural beauty is definitely not something that should be in this family’s vocabulary. Y’all all paid for your faces/bodies to change, nothing natural about it.”

Another one argued, “After the work you got done, you shouldn’t have to put makeup on.”

Some of the fans think Jenner’s look is simply the result of age and puberty.

However, most of the her fans believe that fillers, an apparent rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, butt enhancement and liposuction have blessed her with sculpted face, tiny waist and perfect curves.