Tom Brady ex posts 'relationships can't be mended' amid Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Tom ex posts 'relationships can't be mended' amid Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady's former partner Bridget Moynahan shared some tips from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon in midst of Gisele Bündchen's divorce, according to PEOPLE.

The 51-year-old shared a Pharaon quote on Instagram explaining some relationships cannot be fixed, "Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime."


"We're comfortable with the happily-ever-after stories because…well, Disney," the therapist wrote. "Sometimes that's reality. But reality also looks like relationships that's don't get mended. Endings that don't have beautiful closure. Ruptures that stay ruptured."

The Sex and the City actor also included Pharaon's caption that further explained breakup discussions and how some people can get their "greatest gifts."

"It's much harder to be face to face with this," Pharaon continued. "Our tolerance for it is low. And yet, some of our greatest gifts, offerings, and lessons come from this space. The relationship that doesn't work out but teaches you something important about yourself. The rupture that doesn't get mended but shows you something new about a pattern of yours."

The post came amid sources confirming to PEOPLE that both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady share a daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and a son Benjamin Rein, 12.

