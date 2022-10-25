Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez severs ties with Kanye West

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has refused to work with Kanye West over the rapper's anti-Semitic comments.

Vasquez, who helped Pirates of The Caribbean star Depp win his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, has reportedly severed ties with the rapper because Ye refused to retract his anti-Semitic comments.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that after Kanye doubled-down on his anti-Semitic remarks over the weekend, Camille informed her firm, Brown Rudnick, she would no longer work with Ye.

Brown Rudnick reportedly still wants to work with Kanye, but only under the condition if Kim Kardashian's ex publicly retracts his anti-Semitic words.

Kanye West hired Depp's attorney Vasquez and her firm onboard last week to handle his business matters. The lawyer was not involved in handling the proceedings of his divorce from Kim Kardashian.