Prince Harry, Prince Andrew urged to step down as Counsellors of State

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have been urged to step down as Counsellors of State.

According to details, the House of Lords on Monday discussed with it is suitable for Prince Harry and Prince Andrew to continue to hold the position.

“Does the Minister not think it time to approach the King to discuss the potential amendment of the Act, and in particular Clause 6, which at the moment defines regents in relation to their line of succession to the Crown?” it was asked.

“Otherwise, are the Government happy to continue with a situation where the counsels of state and regency powers may be exercised by the Duke of York or the Duke of Sussex, one of whom has left public life and the other of whom has left the country?”

Royal commentator Angela Levin took to Twitter to express: “You can’t have Counsellors of the State who are not working royals or live far away.

“Counsellors need to be close and know what’s going on to stand in for a royal.

“It’s right that Harry and Andrew step down. Anne, Catherine, Sophie, or Edward could take their place,” the author added.