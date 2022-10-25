Kim Kardashian joins Ivanka Trump after blasting Kanye West over hate-speech

File footage

Kim Kardashian joined Ivanka Trump for a dinner outing in California over the weekend.

The Kardashians star was spotted with the entrepreneur, 40, on Sunday after she called out her estranged ex-husband Kanye West over his anti-Semitic remarks.

The SKIMS founder, 42, and daughter of 45th President Donald Trump dined and chatted for three hours before leaving the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Trump was clicked wearing a beige trench coat for the outing, while Kardashian opted for a black dress, matching leather jacket and heeled boots.

The famous business ladies have a history of occasional meetups over the years as they have been spotted together on the grounds of mostly political matters.

Kardashian’s latest outing with Trump comes in the midst of West, 45, causing controversies over his refusal to be canceled for saying that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The Yeezy founder – who’s been dropped by several brands including Adidas, Vogue and Balenciaga – further said he’s “absolutely not” sorry for his remarks while talking to Piers Morgan last week.