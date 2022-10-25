 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian joins Ivanka Trump after blasting Kanye West over hate-speech

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

File footage

Kim Kardashian joined Ivanka Trump for a dinner outing in California over the weekend.

The Kardashians star was spotted with the entrepreneur, 40, on Sunday after she called out her estranged ex-husband Kanye West over his anti-Semitic remarks.

The SKIMS founder, 42, and daughter of 45th President Donald Trump dined and chatted for three hours before leaving the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. 

Trump was clicked wearing a beige trench coat for the outing, while Kardashian opted for a black dress, matching leather jacket and heeled boots.

The famous business ladies have a history of occasional meetups over the years as they have been spotted together on the grounds of mostly political matters.

Kardashian’s latest outing with Trump comes in the midst of West, 45, causing controversies over his refusal to be canceled for saying that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The Yeezy founder – who’s been dropped by several brands including Adidas, Vogue and Balenciaga – further said he’s “absolutely not” sorry for his remarks while talking to Piers Morgan last week.

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran to release ten epic music videos for forthcoming studio album

Ed Sheeran to release ten epic music videos for forthcoming studio album
Shakira ex Gerard Pique spotted visiting her house amid sons’ custody battle

Shakira ex Gerard Pique spotted visiting her house amid sons’ custody battle
Sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who’ set to premiere globally on Disney+

Sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who’ set to premiere globally on Disney+
Imogen Thomas says she 'doesn't ever want to get married following split from Adam Horsley

Imogen Thomas says she 'doesn't ever want to get married following split from Adam Horsley

Drake celebrates 36th birthday at star-studded bash with Kanye West's ex- Chaney Jones, Emily Salch

Drake celebrates 36th birthday at star-studded bash with Kanye West's ex- Chaney Jones, Emily Salch
Penn Badgley makes hilarious TikTok debut with Taylor Swift latest track

Penn Badgley makes hilarious TikTok debut with Taylor Swift latest track
Justin Bieber warns wife Hailey to keep distance from Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber warns wife Hailey to keep distance from Selena Gomez

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew urged to step down as Counsellors of State

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew urged to step down as Counsellors of State
Jewish tutor quits Donda Academy amid Kanye West's anti-Semitism row

Jewish tutor quits Donda Academy amid Kanye West's anti-Semitism row
Meghan Markle slammed over tribute to Queen, ‘You trashed Royal Family’

Meghan Markle slammed over tribute to Queen, ‘You trashed Royal Family’
Kim Kardashian ‘still in touch’ with ex-beau Pete Davidson after breakup

Kim Kardashian ‘still in touch’ with ex-beau Pete Davidson after breakup
Katy Perry opens up about attending baby classes with daughter

Katy Perry opens up about attending baby classes with daughter