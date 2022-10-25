Imogen Thomas says she 'doesn't ever want to get married' following split from Adam Horsley

Imogen Thomas is dating a new boyfriend but is still not ready to get married after splitting from her ex Adam Horsley back in 2018.

The Big Brother star, who split from Adam after a seven-year relationship, has revealed that she has a new boyfriend who is not in the public eye as she was 'sick of being single last year and has since got back into dating.



The mother-of-two said she attempted online dating but had no success and ended up 'randomly' meeting her new man through friends.

She told new! magazine: 'I think when you're not looking, that is when you'll find someone. We've been dating for a couple of months and he's not in the public eye.

The former model also admitted that she 'doesn't ever want to get married' despite finding love again and firmly shut down having any more children.

Imogen split from ex-Adam, the father of her two children Ariana Siena, nine, and Siera Aleira, six, following a seven-year relationship in 2018.