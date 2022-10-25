Ed Sheeran to release ten epic music videos for forthcoming studio album

Ed Sheeran will release ten “epic” music videos for his forthcoming studio album, which is expected to be released next year.

An insider told The Sun that the Shape of You hit-maker will start shooting the videos later this month and would use the English countryside and seaside as backdrops for his filming.

The singer, who has already started recording songs for his forthcoming album at his home studio “is really excited about his new material,” the source told the publication.

“Ed can’t wait to put his imagination to the test with the help of his creative video team,” the insider added.

The outlet shared that “becoming a father” has been an “astounding experience” for Sheeran and so “he’s poured those thoughts into his lyrics, as well as many other ideas.”

Before concluding, the insider added, “It’s the first time he will have shot a series of videos as one story but he thinks it will be special.”

This comes after the singer enthralled fans by revealing that he is filming a tell-all documentary about his personal and professional life.

The singer-songwriter shared that the project will explore different aspects of his life including his 18-year-long career as a superstar.

Sheeran told the outlet, “We are shooting a documentary at the minute about my life and there was a big conversation about what we include.”

"As it is honest . . . there is no point in putting something in if there is something detrimental to my life,” the seven-time Brit Award winner added.

“It is a very fine line, it is why I live in Suffolk and not in LA. My life as a celebrity is turned on when I am in New York, but at home I am a friend, a dad, a husband, a son. You can’t bring celebrity baggage to home.”