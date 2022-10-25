Holly Willoughby leads the ‘fashion queue’ in sweeping blush gown

Holly Willoughby became the cynosure of all eyes as she was in front of the fashion queue on Monday evening at the star-studded Pride Of Britain Awards in a blushing blush gown.

Arriving at London's Grosvenor House ahead of the event, the This Morning presenter looked ethereal in a pastel-coloured floral detail, cinched waist, and a flowing skirt.



Photo credits: DailyMail

The blonde beauty rubbed shoulders with guests including pregnant former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, Emily Atack, and her daytime TV colleague Rochelle Humes.

The presenter, 41, was back on top form after she and co-host Phillip Schofield suffered prolonged backlash for appearing to bypass an enormous queue to see the late Queen Elizabeth II l lying-in-state at Westminster Hall on September 16.