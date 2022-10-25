 
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Daniel Radcliffe talks about his struggle with ‘childhood fame’

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has recently elaborated about his struggles with “childhood fame” and how he would not same for his “future children”.

In a latest interview with Newsweek, Daniel shared that he rose to fame at the age of 11 for his lead role in HP franchise.

“I want my kids, if and when they exist...I would love them to be around film sets,” said Daniel.

He continued, “A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like "God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew." Some part of this, but not from that.”

“While I enjoy acting, I would not want fame for my kid,” added What If actor.

Reflecting on the drawback of stardom, Daniel remarked, “If you can get a situation where you’re on film sets without necessarily [thinking] oh, this is gonna be a big deal in your life, that’s great.”

“Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs,” he commented.

