Matthew Perry says 'Friends saved my life' when heart 'stopped for 5 minutes'

Matthew Perry admits his life was saved because he starred in iconic tv show Friends.

The actor, who was set to work in Don't Look Up, had to quit the movie due to a health scare.

Perry revealed that he had to undergo an operation to have a 'weird medical device' put in his back but he took opioid the night before and his heart stopped for five minutes the next morning.

“I was given the shot at eleven a.m.,” Perry wrote. “I woke up 11 hours later in a different hospital. Apparently, the propofol had stopped my heart. For five minutes.”



“I didn’t flatline — but nothing had been beating,” he recalled. “I was told that some beefy Swiss guy really didn’t want the guy from ‘Friends’ dying on his table and did CPR on me for the full five minutes, beating and pounding my chest.

“If I hadn’t been on ‘Friends,’ would he have stopped at three minutes?” Perry continued. “Did ‘Friends’ save my life again?" he established.