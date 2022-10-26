 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Matthew Perry says 'Friends saved my life' when heart 'stopped for 5 minutes'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Matthew Perry admits his life was saved because he starred in iconic tv show Friends.

The actor, who was set to work in Don't Look Up, had to quit the movie due to a health scare.

Perry revealed that he had to undergo an operation to have a 'weird medical device' put in his back but he took opioid the night before and his heart stopped for five minutes the next morning.

“I was given the shot at eleven a.m.,” Perry wrote. “I woke up 11 hours later in a different hospital. Apparently, the propofol had stopped my heart. For five minutes.”

“I didn’t flatline — but nothing had been beating,” he recalled. “I was told that some beefy Swiss guy really didn’t want the guy from ‘Friends’ dying on his table and did CPR on me for the full five minutes, beating and pounding my chest.

“If I hadn’t been on ‘Friends,’ would he have stopped at three minutes?” Perry continued. “Did ‘Friends’ save my life again?" he established.

More From Entertainment:

Palace 'finalising plans' to replace Prince Harry, Andrew with royal 'substitutes'

Palace 'finalising plans' to replace Prince Harry, Andrew with royal 'substitutes'
Martha Stewart would love to date 'cute little twerp' Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart would love to date 'cute little twerp' Pete Davidson
Kanye West no longer 'billionaire' as Adidas terminates partnership

Kanye West no longer 'billionaire' as Adidas terminates partnership
Meghan Markle is 43 percent Nigerian

Meghan Markle is 43 percent Nigerian

Meghan Markle did not quit 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle did not quit 'Deal or No Deal'
Who can take position of Prince Harry as Counsellor of State?

Who can take position of Prince Harry as Counsellor of State?
Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios

Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios
Position of Prince Harry discussed in House of Lords

Position of Prince Harry discussed in House of Lords

Daniel Radcliffe talks about his struggle with ‘childhood fame’

Daniel Radcliffe talks about his struggle with ‘childhood fame’
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘getting trained’ for FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘getting trained’ for FIFA World Cup
Eddie Redmayne gushes over his parents in a candid interview

Eddie Redmayne gushes over his parents in a candid interview
Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes speaks in favour of JK Rowling over ‘verbal abuse’

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes speaks in favour of JK Rowling over ‘verbal abuse’