 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘always on’ about ‘everything that's going wrong’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for constantly ‘obsessing’ over everything that’s wrong in her life, even after Megxit.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Rachel Bowie, in her interview with the Royally Obsessed podcast.

There, she addressed Meghan’s instance on “rehashing old issues” and was quoted saying, “She talks about the institution of the monarchy which I thought was really interesting.”

“She's asked, 'going through the process you did with the monarchy and then becoming a private citizen again, are those institutions similar?'”

“This is in reference to Hollywood and the monarchy,” the commentator also admitted.

“She talks about how much has changed in Hollywood. She said, 'as complex as an organisation might be, there is always something in it that I think is positive and it is important to focus on that'.”

“It is kind of a direct turnaround from The Cut when she said, 'I never signed anything, I can say whatever I want'. Now she is saying there is always something that is positive, almost coming to terms with what happened, I think.”

“I think a lot of the criticism was that she was really dragging and rehashing old issues in every interview and it felt like, 'here we are again talking about how everything went wrong'.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle lifts lid on mom Doria Ragland’s living arrangements

Meghan Markle lifts lid on mom Doria Ragland’s living arrangements
Spotify profit margins squeezed by slow ad growth; stock sinks

Spotify profit margins squeezed by slow ad growth; stock sinks
King Charles on lack of vocational education in school: ‘great tragedy’

King Charles on lack of vocational education in school: ‘great tragedy’

Olivia Rodrigo collaborates with Glossier for limited-edition beauty collection

Olivia Rodrigo collaborates with Glossier for limited-edition beauty collection
Khloe Kardashian wants ‘good, loving dad’ Tristan Thompson part of kids’ lives

Khloe Kardashian wants ‘good, loving dad’ Tristan Thompson part of kids’ lives
Shonda Rhimes recalls how studio execs told her 'Grey's Anatomy' would fail

Shonda Rhimes recalls how studio execs told her 'Grey's Anatomy' would fail
Meghan Markle told her 'Nigerian' identity is 'huge' for Blacks: 'Oh my gosh'

Meghan Markle told her 'Nigerian' identity is 'huge' for Blacks: 'Oh my gosh'
Hailey Bieber slams Kanye West over controversial antisemitic comments

Hailey Bieber slams Kanye West over controversial antisemitic comments

Is there season 7 for Netflix upcoming series 'Elite'?

Is there season 7 for Netflix upcoming series 'Elite'?

Orlando Bloom gushes over fiancée Katy Perry on her birthday

Orlando Bloom gushes over fiancée Katy Perry on her birthday
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate first Diwali with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate first Diwali with daughter Malti