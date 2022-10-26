 
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
WATCH Taylor Swift rap to Eminem's hit song

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

WATCH Taylor Swift rap to Eminem's hit song

Looks like Taylor Swift is an Eminem stan.

A video of Taylor Swift resurfaced where the singer is seen with a guitar in a concert. A fan tweeted out a poor-quality clip of Swift singing Lose Yourself, taken from a recording of one of early Taylor’s gigs. The tweet gained over 30,000 likes and sparked a discussion.

The original poster wrote, “am completely shook by this footage of Taylor Swift singing Eminem’s Lose Yourself in 2007”(sic)

The Lavender Haze singer is seen wearing a light purple dress, sat on the stage with a guitar.

The crooner begins to strum the familiar acoustic beat and the crowd goes wild. Swift expertly carries the tune and starts rapping the Eminem hit from early 2000s. A cheerful Swift then starts rapping the lyrics clearly enjoying the vibe of the crowd. According to Eminem News, the video was filmed in Van Andel Arena in West Michigan during Taylor’s Speak Now World Tour in July 2011.

Eminem made his debut in the film industry with the musical drama film 8 Mile (2002), playing a fictionalised version of himself, and his track Lose Yourself from its soundtrack won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, making him the first hip hop artist ever to win the award.

In a 2013 interview with InStyle, Swift revealed that she is a fan of hip-hop music because it is honest.

When asked if she would like to have an opportunity to work with Eminem, she responded that she was open to it.

“Nobody wants to hear me rap but I’d sing a chorus for someone for sure. I would sign up for that in a heartbeat.”

