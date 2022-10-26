 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle poses with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh in unseen pic

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Meghan Markle poses with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh in unseen pic

Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes has been making waves thanks to its bombshell episodes and also behind-the-scenes photos.

The Duchess of Sussex posed with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh during the recording of her episode called 'Upending the Angry Black Woman Myth'.

She donned a £975 monochrome outfit featuring leather trousers and a turtleneck jumper.

The Suits alum styled her hair into a ponytail and opted a minimal makeup while Ziwe donned a black blazer and silk blouse.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian captioned the post: “What archetypes do you think Meghan Markle and I represent?”

The latest episode of the podcast has been making waves as the Duchess spoke of her frustration at “cowering and tiptoeing into a room.”

“I'm particular, I think a high tide raises all ships, we're all going to succeed so let's make sure it's really great because it's a shared success for everybody,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle determined to keep 'blonde bimbo' trope alive

Meghan Markle determined to keep 'blonde bimbo' trope alive
Jesse Williams cast in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Jesse Williams cast in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
Will Smith seemingly trying to fix Chris Rock months after Oscars slapgate

Will Smith seemingly trying to fix Chris Rock months after Oscars slapgate
Hailey Bieber on competing with Kardashian-Jenner sisters: ‘space for everybody’

Hailey Bieber on competing with Kardashian-Jenner sisters: ‘space for everybody’
Dame Judi Dench refuses to retire from acting despite struggling with health: Read

Dame Judi Dench refuses to retire from acting despite struggling with health: Read
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade addresses nepotism in Hollywood

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade addresses nepotism in Hollywood
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson open up about filing restraining order against alleged female stalker

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson open up about filing restraining order against alleged female stalker
Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Meghan Markle 'bold' jumpsuit sells out following Duchess shopping spree

Meghan Markle 'bold' jumpsuit sells out following Duchess shopping spree
Meghan Markle warned her interview will have 'eyebrows raised'

Meghan Markle warned her interview will have 'eyebrows raised'
Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers
Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?