Meghan Markle poses with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh in unseen pic

Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes has been making waves thanks to its bombshell episodes and also behind-the-scenes photos.

The Duchess of Sussex posed with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh during the recording of her episode called 'Upending the Angry Black Woman Myth'.

She donned a £975 monochrome outfit featuring leather trousers and a turtleneck jumper.

The Suits alum styled her hair into a ponytail and opted a minimal makeup while Ziwe donned a black blazer and silk blouse.



Taking to Instagram, the comedian captioned the post: “What archetypes do you think Meghan Markle and I represent?”

The latest episode of the podcast has been making waves as the Duchess spoke of her frustration at “cowering and tiptoeing into a room.”

“I'm particular, I think a high tide raises all ships, we're all going to succeed so let's make sure it's really great because it's a shared success for everybody,” she added.