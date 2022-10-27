 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'setting himself up to be thought leader'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Prince Harry setting himself up to be thought leader

Prince Harry, according to a royal expert, is "setting himself up" to align his book in a similar direction to his role as CIO for BetterUp.

According to Kinsey Schofield, Harry, who was appointed as chief impact officer of BetterUp last year, will be telling them they should work on themselves.

"[He will be] telling them they should work on themselves. Work on their personal growth, but also encourage the people beneath them to nurture their own personal growth."

She continued: "I really do think that this is actually the direction we're going to see his book [go in] when that inevitably comes out. I think he's setting up to be that thought leader. The guy that gets paid a lot of money to do [that]."

Harry has delayed the book following the Queen's death. Harry's memoir will reportedly hit the shelves in 2023 with some changes.

Many speculations have arisen surrounding Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir and its content although the details of the book still remain unknown.

