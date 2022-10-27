King Charles III 'saves' Princes Andrew, Harry from being sacked as Counsellors of State

King Charles III is set to have more than five Counsellors of State for the first time in royal history in a bid to 'spare the blushes' that would come with removing Prince Harry and Prince Andrew from the role.

Royal commentator Russell Myers said Charles has plans to "expand" the Counsellors of State list.

Taking to twitter, Russell wrote: "I am told the King will now 'expand' the Counsellors of State list, thereby sparing Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s blushes."



He continued: "Royal sources suggest the additions are likely to be Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Princess of Wales - so no-one will be removed."

There are three existing Counsellors serving under King Charles at present. They include William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

However, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Kate, the Princess of Wales, will bring the list up to five new members.

It comes after royal biographer Angela Levin's tweet, saying that King Charles should keep the two royals out of the limelight.