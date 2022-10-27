 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III 'saves' Princes Andrew, Harry from being sacked as Counsellors of State

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

King Charles III saves Princes Andrew, Harry from being sacked as Counsellors of State

King Charles III is set to have more than five Counsellors of State for the first time in royal history in a bid to 'spare the blushes' that would come with removing Prince Harry and Prince Andrew from the role.

Royal commentator Russell Myers said Charles has plans to "expand" the Counsellors of State list.

Taking to twitter, Russell wrote: "I am told the King will now 'expand' the Counsellors of State list, thereby sparing Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s blushes."

He continued: "Royal sources suggest the additions are likely to be Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Princess of Wales - so no-one will be removed."

There are three existing Counsellors serving under King Charles at present. They include William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

However, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Kate, the Princess of Wales, will bring the list up to five new members.

It comes after royal biographer Angela Levin's tweet, saying that King Charles should keep the two royals out of the limelight.

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in many parts on her podcasts'

'Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in many parts on her podcasts'
Prince Harry 'setting himself up to be thought leader'

Prince Harry 'setting himself up to be thought leader'
Sophia Grace Brownlee hits back at pregnancy backlash

Sophia Grace Brownlee hits back at pregnancy backlash
Meghan Markle determined to keep 'blonde bimbo' trope alive

Meghan Markle determined to keep 'blonde bimbo' trope alive
Jesse Williams cast in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Jesse Williams cast in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
Will Smith seemingly trying to fix Chris Rock months after Oscars slapgate

Will Smith seemingly trying to fix Chris Rock months after Oscars slapgate
Hailey Bieber on competing with Kardashian-Jenner sisters: ‘space for everybody’

Hailey Bieber on competing with Kardashian-Jenner sisters: ‘space for everybody’
Dame Judi Dench refuses to retire from acting despite struggling with health: Read

Dame Judi Dench refuses to retire from acting despite struggling with health: Read
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade addresses nepotism in Hollywood

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade addresses nepotism in Hollywood
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson open up about filing restraining order against alleged female stalker

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson open up about filing restraining order against alleged female stalker
Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Meghan Markle 'bold' jumpsuit sells out following Duchess shopping spree

Meghan Markle 'bold' jumpsuit sells out following Duchess shopping spree