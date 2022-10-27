Prince William’s latest project has ‘upset’ locals in South Eastern England

file footage

Prince William’s latest project as the Duke of Cornwall may have been close to his father King Charles’ heart, but has reportedly ‘upset’ locals in South Eastern England, particularly climate activists in the area.



According to Fox News, William inherited his father’s projects when he received the Duchy of Cornwall from Charles when he became King last month after Queen Elizabeth’s death; this included plans to build a ‘sustainable garden city’ stretching across 320 acres of farmland and 2,500 homes.

As the new Duke of Cornwall, Prince William is expected to go ahead with King Charles’ plans and push a formal planning application for the same in 2023.

However, climate activists have voiced out their concerns regarding the idea, with one resident Mark Sewel saying, “I've emailed and written to Prince William but I haven't had a reply…”

“He is a younger and more modern royal who may be more sympathetic to the environmental damage that will be caused if this development continues.”

Sewel went on to add, “The farmland is so rich in biodiversity and this scheme will destroy habitats. So many protected species will be lost – there are bats, lizards, butterflies and wild orchids. It's so sad."

“I have concerns about losing such good farmland. In the current climate, we need food self-security. Farmland should be kept in operation at all costs,” Sewel concluded.