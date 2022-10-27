Meghan Markle FIRST royal to spill 'bedtime' details with husband Harry

Meghan Markle is accused of cleverly giving an insight to her life with Prince Harry for the sake of popularity.



The Duchess of Sussex, who recently shared her bedtime rituals with the Duke, is raising eyebrows with her 'engineered' insights.

Speaking to the Daily Express, body language expert Judi James says: “Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in many parts each week on her podcasts.



“Each one that comes out seems engineered to reveal some new detail or fact of her life and it is those ‘reveals’ that seem to hit the headlines even more than the points she is discussing.

"They also seem to promote the feeling that we are being invited to get to know her piece-by-piece, like a huge jigsaw puzzle.

“With this podcast we get three key Meghan reveals or glimpses, although these ones are much lighter on the tears and sadness over her own suffering and pain and either more upbeat and positive or more suitable for the gossip mags.”



Judi explained: “This is possibly the first time a UK audience has ever been given any glimpse of any royal and their bedtime habits since Michael Fagan broke into the late Queen’s bedchamber and she was there alone."

