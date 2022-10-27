Prince Harry ‘wanting to kill’ King Charles ‘same way’ as Queen Elizabeth

File Footage

Prince Harry has been pushed under the microscope, for the ‘massive global damage’ he threatens to launch against King Charles.



Royal commentator and host Piers Morgan issued these accusations just recently.

Mr Morgan believes Prince Harry is threatening King Charles’ mental and physical health with the incoming release of his memoir, Spare.

He even went as far as to accuse the Duke of throwing ‘massive global damage’ King Charles’ way.

He took to Twitter to share his thoughts for a second time, and revealed how, “Do you care about the massive global damage this book will cause to our new King before he is even coronated, and while he still grieves for his mother?” (sic)