Who gave title to Prince Harry's tell-all memoir?

Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir has finally got its title and release date, raising eyebrows among the concerns.



The Duke of Sussex's upcoming book's title 'Spare' seems to be a threat to some, as it relates to the royal practice of having an heir and a spare when planning a family.

"Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief, ” according to Penguin Random House.

As per description under the heading “about the author” Harry has been described as "a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist”

Some royal fans think that the Duke of Sussex is selling his royal life by sharing the untold stories of his time with the Firm in the book.



People are also speculating that Prince Harry's upcoming memoire - which might give the Sussexes a big financial boost, would also reflect Meghan's views about the royal family and be a bombshell to some of the members.



According to some it's not Harry's idea to chose Spare as the title of his memoir. There are rumours that Meghan is behind the 'brutal' tittle of the book.

The Duke of Sussex's 'feared' memoir - that was delayed after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II - finally has a publication date. The book is scheduled for release on January 10, 2023.