Thursday Oct 27 2022
Meghan Markle uses ‘American media' to realign her ‘narrative’

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Meghan Markle has been “utilising American media” to realign her own “narrative”, said a royal expert.

Kinsey Schofield suggested that the 41-year-old has been trying to hit back at damaging claims through her podcast Archetypes.

"This seems really transparent that she is utilising American media,” she said.

"She is utilising this podcast to respond vaguely to accusations that both Tom Bower and Valentine Low have made against her in their recent books,” the expert continued.

"She wants you to know that she is not a bully, she is just an assertive woman and you are going to have to come to your own conclusions on whether or not that is the truth.

"She’s clearly using this podcast as a vehicle to respond to some of those accusations in a way that is not as blatant as a sit-down Oprah interview,” she added.

The expert said that the mum-of-two is “trying to paint a picture of who she wants the world to see her as through this podcast."

