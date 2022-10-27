 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry gearing up for audiobook after tell-all memoir?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has just announced intentions to release an audiobook version of his incoming memoir.

A spokesperson for Penguin Random House issued this news just recently.

They shared the news on Prince Harry’s new website, and announced, “An unabridged audio edition of the book, read by the author, will be released by Penguin Random House Audio in digital and physical formats on January 10, 2023.”

This comes just a week after it was announced that Prince Harry is scrambling to edit his memoir, following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

For those unversed, the memoir promises to be “One of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror.”

