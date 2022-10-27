 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry new slogan hints they ‘can do without Royal Family’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Meghan, Harry new slogan hints they ‘can do without Royal Family’
Meghan, Harry new slogan hints they ‘can do without Royal Family’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly dropped a hint that they don't need the royal family's anymore.

The couple recently updated a new slogan to their business, Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent move was interpreted by a royal commentator as a signal of having finalised their separation from the royal business.

"Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world,” the couple’s website recently got a new slogan.

Royal commentator Angela Levin told Sun Online: “I think that's saying very much that they can do without the Royal Family, they don't need them, they're fine where they are, they're building another community."

Angela further noted that the "all of us can change the world" statement could be understood as "we can do without you" referring to the Royal Family.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video
Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name
Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home

Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home
Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members

Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members
Phoebe Bridgers sides with Amber Heard while discussing Johnny Depp libel trial

Phoebe Bridgers sides with Amber Heard while discussing Johnny Depp libel trial

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

Britney Spears clarifies controversial IG post was not directed at Selena Gomez

Britney Spears clarifies controversial IG post was not directed at Selena Gomez
Prince Harry’s ‘ominous memoir’ is 'derogatory' at worst

Prince Harry’s ‘ominous memoir’ is 'derogatory' at worst
Kanye West wax statue retires to archive at Madame Tussauds

Kanye West wax statue retires to archive at Madame Tussauds
Prince Harry memoir ‘Spare’ will be ‘a bit of damp squib’

Prince Harry memoir ‘Spare’ will be ‘a bit of damp squib’
Prince Harry planning 'coup d'etat' against King Charles' ahead of coronation

Prince Harry planning 'coup d'etat' against King Charles' ahead of coronation