Meghan, Harry new slogan hints they ‘can do without Royal Family’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly dropped a hint that they don't need the royal family's anymore.

The couple recently updated a new slogan to their business, Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent move was interpreted by a royal commentator as a signal of having finalised their separation from the royal business.

"Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world,” the couple’s website recently got a new slogan.

Royal commentator Angela Levin told Sun Online: “I think that's saying very much that they can do without the Royal Family, they don't need them, they're fine where they are, they're building another community."

Angela further noted that the "all of us can change the world" statement could be understood as "we can do without you" referring to the Royal Family.