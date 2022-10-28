Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein turns 22 years old

Mohabbatein was released in 2000 helmed by Aditya Chopra

Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Aishwariya Rai’s starrer Mohabbatein turns 22 years old today.

The romantic drama redefined the dynamics of hindi cinema since it mainly focused on the concept of love among the new generation. Moreover, the movie had the evergreen songs that tug at fans heartstrings.

Production house Yash Raj Films took to Instagram to share poster of the film and captioned, "22 years since Mr Raj Aryan Malhotra came and taught us "Pyaar Kaise Hota Hai". Celebrating #22YearsOfMohabbatein".

Mohabbatein was released in 2000 helmed by Aditya Chopra. It revolved around Shah Rukh Khan, who taught the meaning of love to his students after losing someone he loved due to her father’s intolerance of love. His love interest was played by Aishwariya Rai Bachchan and her father’s character was beautifully performed by Amitabh Bachchan.

The film also starred Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani in prodigal roles.