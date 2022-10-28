 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein turns 22 years old

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Mohabbatein was released in 2000 helmed by Aditya Chopra
Mohabbatein was released in 2000 helmed by Aditya Chopra

Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Aishwariya Rai’s starrer Mohabbatein turns 22 years old today.

The romantic drama redefined the dynamics of hindi cinema since it mainly focused on the concept of love among the new generation. Moreover, the movie had the evergreen songs that tug at fans heartstrings.

Production house Yash Raj Films took to Instagram to share poster of the film and captioned, "22 years since Mr Raj Aryan Malhotra came and taught us "Pyaar Kaise Hota Hai". Celebrating #22YearsOfMohabbatein".

Mohabbatein was released in 2000 helmed by Aditya Chopra. It revolved around Shah Rukh Khan, who taught the meaning of love to his students after losing someone he loved due to her father’s intolerance of love. His love interest was played by Aishwariya Rai Bachchan and her father’s character was beautifully performed by Amitabh Bachchan.

The film also starred Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani in prodigal roles.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly 'Taurus' Trailer is out now

Machine Gun Kelly 'Taurus' Trailer is out now
Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's Young Rich List

Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's Young Rich List
Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids

Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids
Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down amid anti-Semitic controversy

Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down amid anti-Semitic controversy
Jennifer Garner reveals how she celebrated her 50th birthday bash

Jennifer Garner reveals how she celebrated her 50th birthday bash
Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video
Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video

Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video
Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name
Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home

Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home
Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members

Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members