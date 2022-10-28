 
Friday Oct 28 2022
Piers Morgan accuses Prince Harry of ‘copying’ his memoir’s cover photo

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Piers Morgan, in a fresh attack on Prince Harry, has accused him of not only using the same ghost-writer for his upcoming memoir as Andre Agassi but also ‘copying’ the same cover photo as the tennis ace.

Morgan’s scathing criticism on Prince Harry’s choice of title for his tell-all, Spare, made headlines soon after Penguin Random House announced the title, and the British host followed it up with more.

Taking to Twitter to point out the similarities between Prince Harry and Agassi’s memoirs, Morgan said, “This is hilarious… Harry didn’t just hire same ghost-writer who did Andre Agassi’s book, he’s even copied the front cover photo.”

He went on to add, “Only difference is one had a world class talent for sport, the other a world class talent for whining.”

The tweet came just hours after Morgan blasted Prince Harry for choosing to play on the popular phrase ‘heir and spare’ for the book’s title, even calling him ‘petulant, selfish, and greedy’. 

