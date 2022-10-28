 
entertainment
Kanye West aims at Hollywood talent agent Ari Emanuel in his new post

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Kanye West, who was allowed to return to the social media platform on Wednesday after a month-long suspension, has shared that he lost "2 billion dollars in one day" in his latest Instagram post after being dropped by Adidas.

The 45-year-old rapper does not seem to stop as he aims at Hollywood talent agent Ari Emanuel in his new post after being cut off by a number of companies following his anti-semitic comments.

West wrote: "Ari Emmanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I'm still alive. This is a love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am."

It is to mention here that Ari, the CEO of Endeavor, wrote a Financial Times op-ed on October 19, encouraging businesses to cut ties with Ye. 

