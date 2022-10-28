Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starring 'Fighter' gets another release date

Actor Hrithik Roshan has revealed the release date of his upcoming film Fighter.

Hrithik took their Instagram to share the first poster of their Fighter featuring several fighter jets in the sky shooting missiles.



In the caption of the post, the Actor revealed that Fighter will be released on January 25, 2024.

Fighter is the upcoming action thriller Bollywood film directed by Siddharth Anand.



Siddharth is well known for his directorial work in War and Bang Bang both of which broke all the records of earnings.

Fighter is another high-budget film of Siddharth estimated at Rs. 250 crores.

Hrithik Roshan plays the lead role of an Indian Air Force officer in the film opposite Deepika Padukone.

The makers of the film were first earlier scheduled to release Fighter in January 2023 but later postponed it and now it will release on 25 January 2024.

