Jennifer Aniston helped Matthew Perry amid addiction while dealing with own demons

Jennifer Aniston proved to be a good friend as she helped Matthew Perry amid his battle with drug and alcohol addiction while they filmed Friends.

The Morning Show star always took time out to be there for the Fools Rush In actor even when she was dealing with her own issues and practically saved his life.

An insider gave an insight into Aniston’s relationship with Perry while speaking to Us Weekly, saying, “She always took time to listen to him, even when she was busy or had her own issues to deal with.”

“Matthew feels that these people who stood by him when the chips were down, Jennifer included, saved his life without question.

“They gave him the will to carry on and get healthy, even though it took a huge amount of willpower of his own,” the source added.

The source went on to reveal that every cast member of this NBC show “had their demons and temptations to manage in one way or other.”

“But for Matthew especially it boiled down to getting a grip on his addictions — something he struggled with, as he freely admitted, and it’s fair to say he was by far the most fragile member of the cast.

“Jen saw that, it worried her enormously and she made a point to check in on him whenever she could, on and off the set,” shared the source.

Previously, while speaking to Diane Sawyer ahead of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing release, Perry said that Aniston reached out the most to discuss his drug problem.

“Imagine how scary a moment that was,” he said before adding that “she was the one that reached out the most. I’m really grateful to her for that.”

He admitted that at the time, he took “55 Vicodin a day," in addition to “Methadone, Xanax” and “a full quart of vodka.”