 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Matthew Perry gets candid about his insecurities regarding women he's dated

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Matthew Perry gets candid about his insecurities regarding women hes dated
Matthew Perry gets candid about his insecurities regarding women he's dated

Matthew Perry revealed he ditched every “wonderful women” he ever dated because of his fear of getting dumped by them.

In an interview with GQ ahead of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing release, the star reflected on his insecurity issues.

“I break up with them because I’m deathly afraid that they will find out that I’m not enough, that I don’t matter, and that I’m too needy, and they’ll break up with me and that will annihilate me and I’ll have to take drugs and that will kill me,” Perry said.

“That’s why I break up with these wonderful women that have crossed my path,” the Fools Rush In actor added.

He continued: “You know, I’m not being dramatic when I say there’s 10 women on the face of the planet that I would kill to be married to. Who I’ve gone out with and broken up with. And now they’ve all moved on, all of them, and are married and have kids.”

“They’re all happy, which is great, but I’m the one who’s sitting in a screening room by myself. And there’s no lonelier moment than that.”

Furthermore, he revealed that he was only dumped once in his life and he did not handle the situation very well and “drank and drank and drank over that, for about two years” after lighting candles in his house.

More From Entertainment:

Quentin Tarantino's surprising reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Django Unchained’ claim

Quentin Tarantino's surprising reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Django Unchained’ claim
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on her friendship with Mariah Carey: ‘a guiding light’

Millie Bobby Brown reflects on her friendship with Mariah Carey: ‘a guiding light’
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split after 13-year marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split after 13-year marriage
Khloe Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit with ‘girlie kittens’ daughter True and niece

Khloe Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit with ‘girlie kittens’ daughter True and niece
Prince Harry feels ‘belittled’ by memoir title ‘Spare’?

Prince Harry feels ‘belittled’ by memoir title ‘Spare’?
Jennifer Aniston helped Matthew Perry amid addiction while dealing with own demons

Jennifer Aniston helped Matthew Perry amid addiction while dealing with own demons
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz poke fun at their family feud with Halloween costumes

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz poke fun at their family feud with Halloween costumes
Pete Davidson thanks ‘karma’ as Kanye West gets cancelled

Pete Davidson thanks ‘karma’ as Kanye West gets cancelled
Alessandra Ambrosio serves a killer look in miniskirt while pumpkin shopping in Brentwood

Alessandra Ambrosio serves a killer look in miniskirt while pumpkin shopping in Brentwood
Jude Law and Jason Bateman collaborate for Netflix series Black Rabbit

Jude Law and Jason Bateman collaborate for Netflix series Black Rabbit
Inside Kanye West obsession and fascination with Adolf Hitler

Inside Kanye West obsession and fascination with Adolf Hitler

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘eye glitch’ viral clip: Watch

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘eye glitch’ viral clip: Watch