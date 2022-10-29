Zayn Malik debuts a new look amid ex-Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio rumoured romance

Zayn Malik treated his fans with his new look as she shared a rare selfie on his social media account.

The former One Direction star, 29, turned to his Instagram on Thursday to showcase his pink-tinged locks as he stared bewildered into the camera in his first post since last month.

His snap comes weeks after he unfollowed his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid on social media sight after rumours began circulating that she was dating Hollywood hunk, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Zayn showcased his chest tattoos as he donned a grey knitted cardigan worn open, accessorising his look with a chunky silver chain.



Responding to his post, Zayn's legions of fans begged him to release new music, with several remarking how much they missed him.

One follower penned: 'RELEASE NEW MUSIC PLEASE.'

Others were just glad top see him post again as they remarked: 'Thank you for this proof of life selfie.'

Zayn's return to Instagram comes after he unfollowed his ex Gigi on Instagram after photos of the model enjoying a cosy date with Leonardo DiCaprio surfaced last month.



