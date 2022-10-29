 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian mocked for her kids 'adult' Halloween outfits: Photos

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Kim Kardashian is getting trolled for dressing her children up as music icons on Halloween.

Kim, who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 with ex-husband Kanye West, ditched conventional kids costume on the spookiest night of the year to dress her children up as Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade and Eazy-E, respectively.

While many praised the star for her creativity, critics were quick to point out the inappropriate photos. 

“They wanted to be fortnite characters kimberly,” one person tweeted.

 “He looking like I wanted to be Spider-Man," another added of Saint.

"Uhm… they’re children Kim. Are you sure they don’t wanna dress up like minions or something? Just saying lol.” quipped a third.

Take a look:


