Kim Kardashian mocked for her kids 'adult' Halloween outfits: Photos

Kim Kardashian is getting trolled for dressing her children up as music icons on Halloween.

Kim, who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 with ex-husband Kanye West, ditched conventional kids costume on the spookiest night of the year to dress her children up as Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade and Eazy-E, respectively.

While many praised the star for her creativity, critics were quick to point out the inappropriate photos.

“They wanted to be fortnite characters kimberly,” one person tweeted.

“He looking like I wanted to be Spider-Man," another added of Saint.



"Uhm… they’re children Kim. Are you sure they don’t wanna dress up like minions or something? Just saying lol.” quipped a third.

Take a look:



