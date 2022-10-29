Prince Harry thinks he 'doesn't have to behave' in the US

Prince Harry has come under fire for shocking digs against King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family.

According to a report by The Sun, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine issued these claims.

He began by declaring, “Being the ‘spare’ is still at the forefront of his mind all these years later and he clearly feels belittled by it.”

“It is really a bit pathetic that he hasn’t managed to move on,” Ms Seward also added.

Plus “Diana used to call him the spare. Harry would say ‘I’m the spare, I don’t have to behave, I can do what I like’.”

A separate source also branded the entire situation 'pathetic' and added, “It is a bit pathetic that he hasn’t moved on.”