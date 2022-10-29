 
Kim Kardashian dashes Pete Davidson hopes of reconciliation

Kim Kardashian has no plans to get back together with ex-beau Pete Davidson while the comedian clearly wants to date the reality TV star again.

Even though the former lovers “talk a lot” and have maintained friendly relations after their breakup, the Skims founder does not want to reconcile with him.

An insider spilled to The Sun that “do still talk a lot, they are good friends and laugh a lot - he's holding in there and tells her that he would jump on a plane at a moment's notice for her.”

“But Kim thinks life is just too messy now and she doesn't want anything serious right now - while he clearly does.

“She doesn't want to string him along, she doesn't want to do that and give him hope there's a chance when she knows there's not,” the source added.

This comes after another insider told the outlet that Kardashian sneaked out in "disguise" to "secretly" meet Davidson at Staten Island.

The exes even “shared a secret sleepover” after the Saturday Night Live alum paid Kim a visit to her hotel room in New York City last week.

The Kardashians star and the King of Staten Island actor dated for nine months before calling it off citing long distance and hectic work schedules as the reasons for the split.


