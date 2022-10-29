King Charles stopped from attending COP27 summit by Rishi Sunak

FileFootage

King Charles III won’t be attending the COP27 climate conference despite “champing at the bit” to go as Rishi Sunak upholds Liz Truss’s decision.



The new Prime Minster (PM) of the UK has been facing backlash for not attending the event and has been also criticised for preventing the monarch to attend it.

It was reported that Charles is said to be disappointed by the advice that he should avoid the event.

However, Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey on Thursday shared that it was Charles’ decision to attend the conference.

The Times reported that a friend of Charles said that he would be disappointed not to go. “He will be champing at the bit but knows it would need government blessing.

“The PM has reversed the fracking decision so this could be another smart environmentally-focused move.”

However, Buckingham Palace sources denied the reports and insisted that there was no row about Rishi’s refusal to reopen discussions about the matter.