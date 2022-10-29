 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles stopped from attending COP27 summit by Rishi Sunak

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

FileFootage

King Charles III won’t be attending the COP27 climate conference despite “champing at the bit” to go as Rishi Sunak upholds Liz Truss’s decision.

The new Prime Minster (PM) of the UK has been facing backlash for not attending the event and has been also criticised for preventing the monarch to attend it.

It was reported that Charles is said to be disappointed by the advice that he should avoid the event.

However, Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey on Thursday shared that it was Charles’ decision to attend the conference.

The Times reported that a friend of Charles said that he would be disappointed not to go. “He will be champing at the bit but knows it would need government blessing.

“The PM has reversed the fracking decision so this could be another smart environmentally-focused move.”

However, Buckingham Palace sources denied the reports and insisted that there was no row about Rishi’s refusal to reopen discussions about the matter.

More From Entertainment:

BTS Jin bids farewell on ‘magical night’ in Buenos Aires

BTS Jin bids farewell on ‘magical night’ in Buenos Aires
Kylie Jenner transforms into ‘Bride of Frankenstein’s Elsa Lanchester for Halloween

Kylie Jenner transforms into ‘Bride of Frankenstein’s Elsa Lanchester for Halloween

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staff ‘alarmed’ by ‘disastrous’ memoir

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staff ‘alarmed’ by ‘disastrous’ memoir
‘Angry’ David Beckham urging Victoria to share her side of story about Nicola Peltz feud

‘Angry’ David Beckham urging Victoria to share her side of story about Nicola Peltz feud
Queen Consort Camilla returns to home post wellness trip in India

Queen Consort Camilla returns to home post wellness trip in India
Ryan Murphy claims Dahmer victims’ families ’never responded’ to Netflix

Ryan Murphy claims Dahmer victims’ families ’never responded’ to Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi cosied up at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ premiere

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi cosied up at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ premiere
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub King Charles invitation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub King Charles invitation
Prince William ‘too busy’ to attend Qatar Football World Cup

Prince William ‘too busy’ to attend Qatar Football World Cup
Kate Middleton, Prince William rejected Sussex proposal to 'commercialise' charity

Kate Middleton, Prince William rejected Sussex proposal to 'commercialise' charity
Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87