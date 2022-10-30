 
entertainment
King Charles deeply affected by ongoing feud with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles is said to have been deeply affected by the ongoing royal family feud and he feels particularly ‘betrayed’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen told Express UK, “If you remember [Harry and Meghan's wedding], how Charles took [Meghan's mother] to sign the guest book and [he] walked Meghan up the last half of the aisle. He really was very fond of [Meghan].”

Andersen further said, “I think he's, somewhat, bewildered."

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals back in 2020 and since then, they have made various accusations against the royal family.

Harry is also set to release his memoir Spare in January 2023 which will likely add fuel to the fire.

The royal author said, “The Queen was used to handling this kind of thing, I don't think it threw her as much as it has thrown Charles [and] understandably so, it's his son and daughter-in-law who has, kind of, said some pretty hurtful things.”

