Sunday Oct 30 2022
Meghan Markle’s ‘public bashing’ causing ‘major disappointment’

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Insiders have just voiced fears surrounding Meghan Markle’s disappointment over public backlash.

An inside source close to Us Weekly offered these insights in a recent chat.

They began by highlighting the negativity surrounding Meghan Markle’s Deal Or No Deal comments, and admitted that the “negative backlash is extremely disappointing” but she “doesn't regret” any of it.

They began by saying, “But she's learned a long time ago not to get too cut up or demotivated by those who wish to dwell in negativity, especially over something so trivial as a job she left many years ago.”

The insider also added that Meghan Markle “knows that there are certain critics who will go to great lengths to stir the pot and call her out as a hypocrite in any way possible” and “doesn't find it fair or easy to deal with” criticism.

The source also went on to explain how Meghan’s, “general response is to shrug her shoulders and say it is what it is” and has already “moved on and hopes others can now do the same.”

