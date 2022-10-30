Prince Harry reaches out to ex-girlfriends to contribute to his book: report

The royal family reportedly fears that Prince Harry's hotly-anticipated memoir Spare, which will finally hit the shelves early next year, has been "sexed up" after his "exes were asked to contribute."



The Duke of Sussex is said to have reached out to several ex-girlfriends to contribute to the book by speaking to his ghostwriter, JR Moehringer.



“They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away. But there has been extra toing and froing that people don’t know about. This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included," a source told The Sun.



“There is a real concern that Harry had to sex up the book and include revelations that he might not even be that comfortable with,” it added.

Harry reportedly had affairs with Chelsea Davy, 37, and actress, Cressida Bonas, 33. Both of them are the Duke's ex-girlfriends.

Meghan's hubby is understood to have reached out to former friends and girlfriends in England to ask them to talk about his life and relationships, however, it's not known exactly who he spoke to.

There are also fears that Lilibet's father could go into more detail about he and his wife Meghan Markle's claim that a senior member of the royal family made a racist remark about what colour their then-unborn son Archie's skin might be.