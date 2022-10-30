Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plan to ‘destroy Royal Family’ exposed

Prince Harry, who is set to release his hotly-anticipated memoir early next year, has faced backlash for being 'unkind' to attack king Charles.

Royal author Angela Levin slammed the Duke of Sussex for focusing his attention on his past grievances with the King rather than on his new family. She alleged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "want to destroy the Royal Family".



Levin, while speaking to Sky News Australia, flayed the Duke for choosing Spare as the title of his memoir, saying: "It's a tragedy."

She questioned: "Does he still feel like that, having left the Royal Family, found a woman he's absolutely besotted by, got two children, an enormous house, all the freedom he wants?

"What he's doing is looking back and hanging on to it. What's even worse in a small way is that the title in other countries around the world is 'leftover', as if he's some sort of leftover on the plate.

"I just think that's the most hideous title and it's nonsense – he was next popular to the Queen and he liked to muck about, to be a bit naughty, he was full of energy."



She continued: "When I wrote his biography in 2018, he was just a live wire, fantastic with people of all ages, of all sorts so it sounds so derogatory to call yourself spare as if nobody wanted you.

"And I asked the question, 'does he want to be king?' And I'm quite sure, 100 percent, he does not, he wants his freedom."

She added: "He wants to do what he wants to do when he wants. So, for goodness sake, after all the therapy he's had, he should start moving on.

Levin went on: "And to try and attack his parents when King Charles is really grieving for his mother, it's so unkind to do that."

There are speculations that Harry has included personal attacks against King Charles and other senior royals in his upcoming biography.