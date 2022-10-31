BTS' Jungkook Busan concert performance declared 'most replayed' center part on YouTube

BTS member Jungkook's electrifying live performance at Yet to Come Busan concert on the single Run BTS went viral on all social media platforms.

Allkpop reported that the live performance of the BTS at Yet to Come concert was uploaded to the BTS official channel where the Jungkook center part became the most replayed part of the whole video.

The video part from 0.50-0.56 sec is the Jungkook performance part that is most replayed.

On the other hand, Jungkook Run BTS fancam performance went viral after the concert and hit the 2M views mark. His incredibly powerful dancing stage performance raved his fan.

Busan Yet to Come concert was held on October 15. BTS thrilled ARMY in concert with the live performance on the single track Run BTS.

The Yet to Come Busan concert was a part of the promotional activities of the upcoming World Expo event which are going to be held in South Korea in 2030.