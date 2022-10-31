 
Camilla’s rarely-seen grandkids snapped at Queen’s funeral

Queen Consort Camilla’s rarely-seen grandkids other than Prince Harry and Prince William’s kids were spotted attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on September 19.

Camilla was married to Andrew Parker-Bowles before she tied the knot with then-Prince Charles.

The former couple had a son Tom Parker-Bowles – a food writer and critic, who tied the knot to Sara Buys in 2005 before getting divorced in 2018.

However, the couple welcomes a daughter Lola in 2007 and a son Frederick in 2010 who usually stay out of the spotlight.

Moreover, Tom’s younger sister Laura married Harry Lopes in 2006 and gave birth to her daughter Eliza and twin boys Gus and Louis.

According to Tatler, Camilla said about her grandchildren: “It’s very nice because you haven’t got the full responsibility.

“You can give them a wonderful time, spoil them, give them all the things their parents won’t allow, then give them back again.” 

