 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Frankie Jonas, girlfriend mimics Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift for Halloween

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Frankie Jonas, girlfriend mimics Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift for Halloween
Frankie Jonas, girlfriend mimics Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift for Halloween

Franklin Jonas and his girlfriend hilarious created a moment from Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience in 2008, poking fun at his older brother.

Franklin, popularly known as Frankie, dressed up as Joe for Halloween – with girlfriend Anna Olson channelling the singer’s famous ex Taylor Swift.

The couple recreated a memorable scene from the 2008 the concert. Frankie wore a tight Burnin' Up t-shirt, a black vest which Joe had worn during the concert. Olson wore a sequin dress similar to the one Swift wore when she performed with the singer back in the day.

In his Instagram carousel, Frankie shared not only the couple’s look but also the original photo that inspired it. He captioned the IG post with hashtags "#jonasborthers3dmovie," "#streammidnights," and "#happyhalloween,"

The duo took the chaotic costume even further when he shared a video clip of him singing and then asking brother Nick Jonas to "do a flip" on command, as Olson asks repeatedly, "Joe Jonas, is that you?"

He even uploaded a close-up image of their hands, wearing what Frankie described as “matching purity rings” – a nod to his family’s choice of jewellery in the early days of the Jonas Brothers’ Disney Channel careers. The rings were supposed to be a "promise" to "stay pure until marriage."

On his TikTok page, Frankie pokes even more fun at Joe, writing in his caption that he was "fighting off the horny celibate teens as Joe and Taylor from the 3D movie."

Fans were in splits as they commented on the post, praising their clever look.

One fan commented, “Best Halloween 22 costume goes to (sic)”. Another fan agreed, “y’all win halloween this year. it’s settled. (sic)”

Swift and Joe dated from July to October 2008, in what ended with a headline-making breakup that was capped with a 27-second phone call. However, the water’s under the bridge as the ex-pair reunited amicably as friends in November 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson son debuts on Instagram in cute Halloween post

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson son debuts on Instagram in cute Halloween post
Prince Harry told to ‘take a risk’ and ‘step into real world’ with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry told to ‘take a risk’ and ‘step into real world’ with ‘Spare’
Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave

Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave
Charles, Camilla notorious phone call to be depicted in ‘The Crown’

Charles, Camilla notorious phone call to be depicted in ‘The Crown’

Kim Kardashian drops jaws in ‘X-Men’ inspired Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian drops jaws in ‘X-Men’ inspired Halloween costume
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth ‘quite disappointed’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth ‘quite disappointed’
‘Narcissistic Meghan Markle doles out bad advice’, experts say

‘Narcissistic Meghan Markle doles out bad advice’, experts say
Shakira ex-Gerard Pique still part of her family after shocking breakup?

Shakira ex-Gerard Pique still part of her family after shocking breakup?
Kanye West on the verge of facing financial crisis amid anti-Semitic row

Kanye West on the verge of facing financial crisis amid anti-Semitic row
Kate Middleton receives a nod from Meghan Markle’s close friend

Kate Middleton receives a nod from Meghan Markle’s close friend
Taylor Swift hints at collaboration with U2 frontman Bono

Taylor Swift hints at collaboration with U2 frontman Bono
Princess Charlotte leaves Kate Middleton embarrassed

Princess Charlotte leaves Kate Middleton embarrassed