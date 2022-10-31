Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to break up with Nicola Peltz?

File Footage

Victoria Beckham believes her strained bond with her son Brooklyn Beckham will only get better if he part ways with his wife Nicola Peltz.



An insider close to the family told Daily Mail that the alleged rift between the fashion designer and the Transformers actor is still raging.

Despite putting up a loved-up family display at Paris Fashion Week Show, the feud between Victoria and Nicola has not ended.

And as for Brooklyn Beckham, he always sides with his wife amid the ongoing tensions in the family, the source added.

“The more there are family problems, the more Brooklyn sides with Nicola. He has always been like this with girlfriends apparently – he falls hook line and sinker and gets almost obsessed.”

The insider went on to claim that David Beckham still has “some hopes” that Brooklyn will “come back to them” but Victoria does not think so.

“Victoria apparently thinks it will only get better if they eventually split up,” the source stated. “She says that she has washed her hands of it.”



