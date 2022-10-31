 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to break up with Nicola Peltz?

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

File Footage

Victoria Beckham believes her strained bond with her son Brooklyn Beckham will only get better if he part ways with his wife Nicola Peltz.

An insider close to the family told Daily Mail that the alleged rift between the fashion designer and the Transformers actor is still raging.

Despite putting up a loved-up family display at Paris Fashion Week Show, the feud between Victoria and Nicola has not ended.

And as for Brooklyn Beckham, he always sides with his wife amid the ongoing tensions in the family, the source added.

“The more there are family problems, the more Brooklyn sides with Nicola. He has always been like this with girlfriends apparently – he falls hook line and sinker and gets almost obsessed.”

The insider went on to claim that David Beckham still has “some hopes” that Brooklyn will “come back to them” but Victoria does not think so.

“Victoria apparently thinks it will only get better if they eventually split up,” the source stated. “She says that she has washed her hands of it.”


More From Entertainment:

Royal Family warned Prince Harry book Spare is ‘time bomb’

Royal Family warned Prince Harry book Spare is ‘time bomb’
Prince Harry ‘struggling with low self-worth’, reveals body language expert

Prince Harry ‘struggling with low self-worth’, reveals body language expert
Prince Harry’s memoir photo hints that he is ‘still hurting’ from royal rift

Prince Harry’s memoir photo hints that he is ‘still hurting’ from royal rift
‘The Crown’ creator has ‘affection’ for royal family amid controversy

‘The Crown’ creator has ‘affection’ for royal family amid controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘legitimacy’ at King Charles III’s coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘legitimacy’ at King Charles III’s coronation
‘Saturday Night Live’ takes a dig at Kanye West’s ‘unannounced’ visit to Skechers

‘Saturday Night Live’ takes a dig at Kanye West’s ‘unannounced’ visit to Skechers
King Charles III can never sell Buckingham Palace ‘nor do revenues from it’

King Charles III can never sell Buckingham Palace ‘nor do revenues from it’
Prince William shares first statement after Prince Harry confirmed memoir release date

Prince William shares first statement after Prince Harry confirmed memoir release date
King Charles ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by horrifying incident in South Korea

King Charles ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by horrifying incident in South Korea
Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz feud 'very much out in the open’: ‘No rapprochement’

Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz feud 'very much out in the open’: ‘No rapprochement’
Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’: What is the true story?

Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’: What is the true story?
‘Isolated’ Prince Harry wrote Spare memoir ‘all for himself’

‘Isolated’ Prince Harry wrote Spare memoir ‘all for himself’