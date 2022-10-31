 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby looks unrecognisable after her dramatic transformation as Wednesday Addams

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

 Holly Willoughby showed off her latest look from the show's spooky special on Monday.

The TV presenter, 41, looked totally different as she transformed into the Addams Family legend alongside Phillip Schofield who had dressed up as Uncle Fester.

They were not the only ones around the spookiest household who crept on to the This Morning set, with Alison Hammond as Morticia Addams and an unrecognisable Josie Gibson as Lurch, while the Speakmans, Steve Wilson, Gok Wan also donned their best costumes for the show.

Despite their incredible costumes fans were not very impressed with the group's performance, slamming the 'cringe' acting skills and saying they'd been forced to switch channels.

Disgruntled viewers penned: 'infantile and not funny in the slightest. Turned off.

This isn't the first time that Holly has taken inspiration from the Addams Family for her Halloween costume.

For Celebrity Juice's Halloween special she transformed herself into a very sultry version of Morticia Addams in a form-fitting PVC gown.

The mother-of-three has always been a fan of the spooky season and recently shared an array of her favourite Halloween fancy dress outfits from over the years, including when she dressed up as Harley Quinn back in 2016.


