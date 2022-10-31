 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing their royal life, status

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing their royal life, status

Royal fans and commentators see hypocrisy at the heart of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s assertion that the couple left the royal jobs to become 'financially independent'. 

No matter what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do, they’re, according to some, still cashing in on their status as A-list members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted “space to focus on the next chapter,” as they said in a bombshell statement when they decided to quit the royal jobs in 2020. But, it seems as they still cling to the past and cashing their royal life staying away from the Firm.

Harry, who's living in self-imposed exile after his stormy exit from the British royal family, is releasing a tell-all memoir early next year. Beyond the book contract, with a rumored price tag of at least $20 million, Harry and Meghan have also signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Prince Harry appears to "cling on to the past", a royal commentator said while discussing the title of the Duke of Sussex's 416-page-long memoir, which includes his grief following the death of Princess Diana.

Angela Levin, who penned a biography of Prince Harry in 2017 and of Queen Camilla this year, wrote in a column for Sky News Australia: "The country was thrilled when aged 33 [Harry] found the woman he wanted to marry. Yet five years on he seems to cling on to the past, which simply can’t be changed."

Harry's book could be a best seller, but some royal experts think the project has become risky for the Duke. It may not go down too well with the British public.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton forced to 'up her game' by Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton forced to 'up her game' by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘resisting’ book tour on every turn? ‘Take a risk!’

Prince Harry ‘resisting’ book tour on every turn? ‘Take a risk!’
Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots

Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots
Nicola Peltz confirms Brooklyn Beckham will appear in 'Lola James': Deets inside

Nicola Peltz confirms Brooklyn Beckham will appear in 'Lola James': Deets inside
Brad Pitt was ditched by Emily Ratajkowski for ‘hotter’ guy: ‘Real kick in the teeth’

Brad Pitt was ditched by Emily Ratajkowski for ‘hotter’ guy: ‘Real kick in the teeth’
Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?

Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?
Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute

Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute
Prince Harry was never 'Spare' in royal family: 'most popular next to Queen'

Prince Harry was never 'Spare' in royal family: 'most popular next to Queen'
Kanye West asking Kim Kardashian for money after losing $2 bn amid controversy?

Kanye West asking Kim Kardashian for money after losing $2 bn amid controversy?

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’
The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life

The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life
‘The Crown’ season 5 teases Queen’s Ruby Jubilee speech amid ‘rewriting history’ claims

‘The Crown’ season 5 teases Queen’s Ruby Jubilee speech amid ‘rewriting history’ claims